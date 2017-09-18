Gas prices drop in Illinois, across America

Gas prices drop in Illinois, across AmericaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
UPDATE - The Macon County Coroner's Office has announced that the victim of a homicide in the 1400 block of East Wood Street has been identified.
-
Police: Sex offender threw wrench, injured woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A registered sex offender in Decatur is charged with a string of crimes.
-
House explosion in Virden
VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - The Virden Fire Department is investigating a house explosion that happened on the city's south side Friday afternoon.
-
Florida couple resorts to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After Hurricane Irma blew through parts of Florida, a Steinhatchee couple is settling in Decatur.
-
Decatur man arrested on multiple weapon-related charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one man is facing multiple charges after carrying a loaded shotgun in public, then running from officers Thursday night.
-
Decatur man facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a routine traffic stop on September 14 resulted in a drug-related arrest.
-
A neighbor hears and sees a house explosion
VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A neighbor hears and see a house explode on Friday night.
-
New details released in Zachary Hubbartt homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details have been released regarding the Decatur Police Department's investigation into the homicide of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt.
-
Candlelight Vigil held for missing University of Illinois scholar
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Yingying Zhang has been missing for 100 days.
The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
-
Most Popular Videos
-
House explosion in Virden
-
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
-
A neighbor hears and sees a house explosion
-
New details released in Zachary Hubbartt homicide
-
The Shoreline Classic official race
-
Friday Frenzy, Part 1: 9/15/2017
-
Macon County sheriff replacement made official
-
Web Exclusive: Food Truck Magic
-
Non-profit organization says farewell to longtime employee
-
National Child Passenger Safety Week
-
Current Events
-
NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters
(WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-