Gas prices drop in Illinois, across America

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Gas prices are dropping across Illinois as hurricane recovery continues.

GasBuddy data shows the average price is about 10 cents lower than it was a week ago. The statewide average in Illinois now sits at $2.47 per gallon, according to a survey of over 4,300 gas stations in the state.

"As we welcome back winter gasoline across most of the country, gasoline production has continued to recover after Harvey, leading much of the country to enjoy falling gasoline prices along with fall weather," said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy. "With refineries continuing to get back online and with demand cooling off from the summer months, we have more room to see the national average drop in the week ahead. In fact, this week could see some of the largest drops in gas prices in many months.”

GasBuddy numbers show Sept. 18 gas prices in past years have varied. In 2012, the rate was $4.10 per gallon. Gas cost drivers $3.62 per gallon in 2013. Last year at this time, gas was $2.24 per gallon in Illinois.

Gas in Champaign is costing drivers $2.44 per gallon this week, a 10 cent drop from last week’s $2.55 rate. Princes in Peoria and St. Louis went down about 11 cents in each city, to $2.37 and $2.32, respectively.

On a national scale, gas prices have fallen 4.7 cents this week. The national average is $2.60 per gallon.