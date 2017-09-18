Decatur police continue investigation into September 15 homicide

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public's help in its investigation into the September 15 shooting death of James Basse.

Decatur police say Basse was found dead in the 1400 block of East Wood Street during the early morning hours of September 15. According to preliminary autopsy results, the Macon County Coroner says Basse died from multiple gunshots to the chest and lower left leg.

Investigators say they are asking for the public's help in solving this homicide. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

The investigation into Basse's death is ongoing.