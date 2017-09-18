Illinois employment workshop held at RCC

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Richland Community College hosted a special workshop on Monday for those who are applying for jobs with the State of Illinois.

Representatives from the Illinois Department of Human Services and Illinois Department of Revenue were on hand to provide an in-depth explanation of the application process for the State of Illinois. Topics that were covered included career counseling, open testing versus closed testing, getting on the open competitive list, and more.

