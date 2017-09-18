Good Samaritan Inn donating tractor to local church

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn has announced it will be presenting a tractor to another charitable organization in central Illinois this week.

The Good Samaritan Inn says it collected $11,500 in donations from a Facebook post that aimed to provide the United Church of Christ's Jubilee Gardens with a needed tractor.  Officials say they will present the tractor to Jubilee Farms on September 22.

Officials also say they intend on announcing a new partnership with the church, as Jubilee Gardens will provide local produce to Good Samaritan Inn to be used to help feed those in need.

