Suspicious fire destroys Decatur home

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Fire swept through a vacant Decatur house on Monday afternoon.  The Decatur Fire Department calls it “suspicious.”

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.  The roof of the home, in the 1500 block of E. Prairie, caved in and the west wall of the structure fell on to a neighboring house.

Fire crews were drinking a lot of fluids in the hot weather.  None was injured.

The home is a total loss.

