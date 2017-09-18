Flu clinics announced for Iroquois County

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Iroquois County Public Health Department is encouraging the public to be proactive this flu season and get their flu vaccines.

Health Department officials say they have announced a schedule of flu vaccine clinics in September and October.  In addition to these clinics, the Iroquois County Public Health Department is also holding walk-in clinics, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., during flu season.

Director of Nursing Vonda Pruitt, RN, says, "The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age or older."

The cost of receiving a flu vaccine is $35 per dose.  We have included a schedule of flu clinics below.

For more information about the Iroquois County Public Health Department, click here.

