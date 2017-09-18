Community forum discussing research project in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield residents are invited to attend a community forum regarding the research of properties associated with the city's African American community on September 18.

Officials say the forum will be held at Union Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., and is made possible through a partnership between the City of Springfield, NAACP, and the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.

The main topic up for discussion is how the research into the properties will be conducted. Officials say the research boundaries will focus on the area bordered by Clear Lake Avenue, South Grand Avenue, Tenth Street, and Wirth Avenue. The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency is providing funding for the research.

Attendees will also be encouraged to share information about people, places, and events that have shaped the local community.