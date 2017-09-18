Community forum discussing research project in Springfield

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield residents are invited to attend a community forum regarding the research of properties associated with the city's African American community on September 18.

Officials say the forum will be held at Union Baptist Church from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m., and is made possible through a partnership between the City of Springfield, NAACP, and the Springfield and Central Illinois African American History Museum.

The main topic up for discussion is how the research into the properties will be conducted.  Officials say the research boundaries will focus on the area bordered by Clear Lake Avenue, South Grand Avenue, Tenth Street, and Wirth Avenue.  The Illinois Historic Preservation Agency is providing funding for the research.

Attendees will also be encouraged to share information about people, places, and events that have shaped the local community.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More