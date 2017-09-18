Mural art beautifying worn buildings

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One Decatur business is adding mural art to its building.

The owners of Wethington Fresh Flowers, locate in the 100 block of South Oakland Avenue, decided to freshen up their business by hiring an artist to paint a mural on the outside of their building. The owners say they were inspired by the mural on the Garcia's Pizza wall, and were able to hire the same artist who created the Garcia's Pizza mural.

Artist Eric Weatherford says, "I think especially here on campus, there's going to be a lot of exposure to students, and it's a huge art school. I graduated from Millikin, I know how that goes. A lot of people seeing it, it may inspire them. And the younger generation may be more creative themselves and be more artistic."

Weatherford also says he hopes the mural trend continues to beautify some of the city's worn buildings.