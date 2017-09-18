Champaign considers gaming permit crackdown

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Champaign leaders are considering a new permit system for video gaming centers.

In recent city council meetings, leaders have started talking about creating a $1,000 liquor license for places that focus more on gaming and less on serving food or drinks. WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report Champaign leaders have noticed a lot of gaming lounges would prefer not to serve food.

The newspaper says Champaign’s city council might cap the number of these new licenses given to lounges or cafes. Places that don’t have a full kitchen or give more space to gaming than they do to food service would potentially qualify for the new permit. Businesses that earn more money from gaming than other revenue sources would also be considered.

Gaming lounges that are in operation now would be able to apply for the new liquor license when their old certification expires. The News-Gazette says it’s possible the number of licenses handed out could be cut off at some point, but an exact boundary point wasn’t listed.

The News-Gazette says Champaign leaders may also hand out gaming rider permits for businesses that only want to allow video gaming as an option. The city would want to evaluate businesses for a two-year period before giving riders out, with the goal of making sure those places are working to benefit the Champaign area.

People have spent over $123 million on video gaming in Champaign this year.

Businesses seeking riders would have to prove a decent slice of revenue is coming from sources other than gaming. The newspaper says businesses that already offer gaming could end up getting grandfathered into claiming a rider.

In their discussions, Champaign leaders talked about rezoning businesses so that gaming lounges are separated from where restaurants operate. Some of these lounges are in the same city district as restaurants.

The city council will talk about the licensing proposal in a Tuesday meeting.