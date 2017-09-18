IEMA issues grants to 32 counties

IEMA issues grants to 32 countiesPosted: Updated:
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
UPDATE - The Macon County Coroner's Office has announced that the victim of a homicide in the 1400 block of East Wood Street has been identified.
Police: Man bit officer, made threats
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon man is accused of attacking a police officer.
Police: Sex offender threw wrench, injured woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A registered sex offender in Decatur is charged with a string of crimes.
New details released in Zachary Hubbartt homicide
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - New details have been released regarding the Decatur Police Department's investigation into the homicide of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt.
House explosion in Virden
VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - The Virden Fire Department is investigating a house explosion that happened on the city's south side Friday afternoon.
Decatur man arrested on multiple weapon-related charges
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say one man is facing multiple charges after carrying a loaded shotgun in public, then running from officers Thursday night.
Florida couple resorts to Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - After Hurricane Irma blew through parts of Florida, a Steinhatchee couple is settling in Decatur.
Decatur man facing drug-related charges after traffic stop
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a routine traffic stop on September 14 resulted in a drug-related arrest.
A neighbor hears and sees a house explosion
VIRDEN, Ill. (WAND) - A neighbor hears and see a house explode on Friday night.
