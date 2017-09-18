IEMA issues grants to 32 counties

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A total of $500,000 in Illinois Emergency Management Agency grants were awarded to 32 Illinois counties on Monday.

IEMA officials say the grants will be used to help counties improve and enhance their emergency operations centers. In order to be considered, emergency management agencies applying for a grant must have a current, approved emergency operations plan, by compliant with National Incident Management System Requirements, and have a functional emergency operations center.

IEMA Director James Joseph says, "Emergency Operations Centers are the nerve center for coordinating emergency response efforts. We focused these grant awards on counties that most needed basic technology and other equipment to help them serve their residents during emergencies."

We have included a list of grant recipients below:

Alexander County: $21,734.30

Brown County: $24,995.70

Carroll County: $6,744.00

Christian County: $5,520.00

Clay County: $5,990.64

Coles County: $17,838.47

Cumberland County: $12,352.91

Edgar County: $18,670.00

Effingham County: $12,400.00

Fayette County: $9,422.97

Fulton County: $14,000.00

Henry County: $24,995.28

Iroquois County: $17,850.00

Jefferson County: $6,176.77

Jo Daviess County: $24,900.00

Logan County: $12,050.00

Marshall County: $9,575.00

Mason County: $21,462.98

Massac County: $8,200.00

Menard County: $8,294.00

Mercer County: $25,000.00

Monroe County: $24,964.45

Montgomery County: $16,223.00

Perry County: $24,982.00

Pike County: $20,879.40

Putnam County: $24,998.00

Shelby County: $13,322.00

Stephenson County: $22,168.47

Wabash County: $12,500.00

Wayne County: $11,770.00

White County: $13,580.00

Woodford County: $6,439.66