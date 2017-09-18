Mobile home park relying on bottled water

HAYWORTH, Ill. (WAND)- Residents of a mobile home park are relying on bottled water after testing revealed dangerous bacteria in their water supply earlier this summer.

In May and June, routine water samples at Country Lane Mobile Home Park indicated the presence of coliform in the park’s water supply, according to a complaint filed in McLean County court by the Illinois Attorney General’s office Friday, September 8. Samples performed in August also found the presence of E. Coli, according to the complaint.

Under an injunction agreed to by the Attorney General’s Office and the owners of the park on September 8, the park’s owners are required to provide residents with bottled water, maintain a boil order and operate a chlorination system installed in the water supply.

Residents who spoke with WAND Monday said they have been receiving bottled water and pointed out a large tank of clean water which had been delivered to the park.

The owners of the park did not respond to a phone call; residents said the owners live out of state.