Deputies seeking 1 in Mahomet burglary

MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office needs your help in its investigation into a burglary in Mahomet on September 5.

Deputies say the burglary began at about 4:30 a.m., when a woman attempted to break into the back door of It'll Do 2 bar, but was unsuccessful.  Investigators say a woman broke into the business through a window at about 7:45 a.m. the same day, looking for items to steal, then left the bar.  Deputies also say the woman entered the bar again at 9 a.m., searched for items, stole deposit bags and some cigarettes, and left through the broken window.

Authorities say they believe the suspect walked through the wooded area behind the bar to gain entry.

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is described as a white woman, between 20 and 30 years of age, standing between 5'4" and 5'6" tall, weighing about 140 to 150 pounds, and was wearing a dark maroon or burgundy hooded sweatshirt.  Still photos from surveillance video depicting the suspect have been included in this article.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 373-8477.

