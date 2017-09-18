Farm Safety Week kicks off harvest season

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The official first day of Fall is Friday, but Harvest season is in full swing for farmers.

National Farm Safety and Health Week is from September 17-23. The Department of Labor has new data that confirms the agriculture sector is still the most dangerous business with 570 deaths per year.

WAND Agribusiness reporter David Brown says, "You're traveling the rural areas. It's a beautiful time of the year, there's a lot of activity going on, I mean I understand. But you have to be aware that these pieces of equipment, tractors, combines, grain wagons, and even trucks pulling out of the field, they're moving very slowly, and you can come upon them very quickly."

Executive Vice President of the Macon County Farm Bureau Tim Stock says, "You've got to pay attention to what the farmer is doing in front of you. They're only going 20 miles per hour top speed usually, so pass with care.

Carle Center for Rural Health and Farm Safety is asking farm families to complete written instructions to their farm properties within operation, especially those fields with no known address for first responders to quickly locate the farm in case of emergency.

The National Farm Safety week is geared toward farmers to safely do their jobs, but also for non-farmers to know how to look out for farmers on the road.

Stock says a farmer's view from a combine cab is very narrow due to wide equipment. He said it is important to be patient and cautious with farm equipment on the roadways.