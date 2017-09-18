Child Care Assistance Program eligibility criteria broadened

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner has announced that the Illinois Department of Human Services will broaden eligibility criteria for the Child Care Assistance Program.

According to a release, Governor Rauner's Office announced that the income eligibility requirement will be broadened, from 162 percent of the federal poverty level to 185 percent of the federal poverty level. This means that 16,000 more Illinois children will be eligible to participate in the program.

Governor Rauner says, "I am proud to stand with families who are working two or three jobs just to make a living."

