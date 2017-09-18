Pizza, cash stolen in armed delivery robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are accused of robbing a pizza delivery man at gunpoint.

Police say after 9 p.m. Sunday, a Domino’s Pizza worker was trying to deliver an order for a person named Wade Johnson at 825 W. Main St. in Decatur. The worker told officers a man met with him at the address before a second ran from the side of the house holding what looked to him like a rifle.

The men are accused of taking the pizza, the delivery bag it came in, along with another $19 in cash. Sworn statements say the men ran from the scene after the theft. Police say the Domino's worker told them the men appeared to be working together on the robbery.

Through a series of interviews detailing what was said on the night of the robbery, police determined Leon Dear and Andrew Merceron were suspects in the case. Police arrested Merceron, 21, just before midnight on Sunday. He’s facing a preliminary armed robbery charge.

Dear denied any involvement in the robbery when police interviewed him.