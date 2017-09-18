Champaign set to renovate Altgeld and Illini Halls

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): "These buildings were not designed to be academic buildings," Sheldon Katz, Interim Chair of the Mathematics Department at the University of Illinois, says.

He's part of a campaign to renovate Altgeld and Illini Hall.

"It's not the 20th and 19th century anymore where you come to class and just listen to your professor all day long," Katz says.

Altgeld Hall was built in 1896, originally designed to be a library.

"Illini Hall was originally the YMCA and had many other purposes over the years," Katz says.

They've added classrooms since but Katz says the demand is becoming too much.

"We have 18,000 students who now take mathematics or statistics classes on any given year," Katz says.

They've been thinking about the renovations since 2010. Now the campaign to raise funds is a reality but it won't be cheap.

"This is a major project - it will cost between $90 and $100 million dollars," Katz says.

He says updating the buildings is in the best interest of the students.

"We want our students interacting, we want our students to be trained to go out into the world, we want our students to have skills where they can talk to each other, work in groups and do writing," Katz says. "And we'd like to integrate that into the mathematics curriculum but we don't have the facilities to do that."

If you'd like to donate to the campaign visit altgeldillini.illinois.edu .