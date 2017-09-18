Military Vehicle Convoy makes stop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Around 45 military vehicles could be seen in the Capitol City Monday.

The Military Vehicle Preservation Association convoy arrived in Springfield on Sunday, using Monday as a day to rest and repair the vehicles, which some date back to World War II.

"Today is a rest day and when you have the type of old vehicles we have there is a lot of maintenance." said Ken Field, Trail Officer for the MVPA.

The convoy is following the original Route 66 highway, beginning in Chicago on September 16, and will end October 15 in Santa Monica, California, making stops along the way. The stops are a chance for residents in the towns to view the historic vehicles.

"The people who have memories of WWII are getting smaller and smaller so a lot of us had fathers actually that were in World War II. We all have memories, have their experiences in the war and that's why we've purchased these vehicles and restored them ourselves. All of these are personally owned and maintained by the individuals." said Art Pope, a member of MVPA.

Members of the MVPA say hearing the stories from those in public who come to view the vehicles is what makes the convoy so special.

"We are always thrilled to see the public come out and look at our vehicles and we try to explain why we do it, so we are real happy to see everyone out here." said Field.

"We are always met by a lot of people when we go through towns, kids all want to wave and pump their arms. And yesterday we went by a nursing home and there was a big contingent of WWII veterans sitting outside and they were very, very interested in the convoys so that was fun to see all of them." added. Wendy Rowsam, a member of MVPA.

The convoy also serves a chance for members to honor all veterans, whether they are family members or strangers.

"We just started doing this convoy 'Honor our Veterans' signs, and you will see them on most of the vehicles here, it ties us to somebody. There are less and less people that are from military families now." said Jeff Rowsam, who had his father, a 40 year veteran, displayed on his truck.

Many of the members say they enjoy hearing the story from visitors.

"I think that the vehicles are way to bring out those stories and it's great for them to share things that they may not have done before, so it's a way to hear things that are really special." said Wendy.

"When veterans see a WWII vehicle that they had brand new, they tell us what they did with them and we tell them what we're doing now." said Field.

The convoy leaves Tuesday morning from the Illinois State Fairgrounds at 7 am, they will be heading to Eureka, Missouri next.

This is the fourth convoy the MVPA has done. The first was in 2009, where they traveled from Washington DC to San Francisco.

The vehicles only can travel at a maximum speed of 35 MPH.

The Military Vehicle Preservation Association has about 5,000 members,