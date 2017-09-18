Give Back Garden seeks volunteers

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): A community garden is seeking some green thumbs.

The Champaign - Urbana Public Health Department has an organic garden called the Give Back Garden. The fruits and vegetables grown are given to the community free of charge.

Now the health department says they need volunteers to help with the harvest. They are looking for volunteers who can come anytime between 8 and 5 during the week to do basic gardening.

The give back garden also helps people start their own gardens.

"The community is in need of healthy life styles, like we're here to promote that and organic garden would be like the first step in teaching someone a healthy life style," Hannah Fath, a Give Back Garden volunteer, says. "No experience needed just if you're willing and able come on over and help us out."

If you'd like to volunteer email GiveBackGarden@c-uphd.org . 

