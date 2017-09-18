Grant to support pregnant women, infants in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) – A new grant awarded in Illinois will help pregnant mothers and infants.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say Northwestern University has received $200,000 for the Illinois Perinatal Quality Collaborative. Perinatal care refers to the period of weeks directly before and after a mother gives birth.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded the grant to Northwestern.

ILPQC is an effort to pair a number of birthing hospitals in Illinois will the tools to keep pregnant mothers and infants healthy during the birth time frame. Over 100 state hospitals are involved.

"The health and strength of our children and families are critical to the strength of our nation," said Duckworth. "I look forward to continuing my work with Senator Durbin to ensure that women and children have access to the quality health services they need from prenatal care and beyond."

"Illinois' mothers, children, and families depend on access to quality, affordable health care," added Durbin. "With this grant, I am glad that ILPQC and the CDC are continuing to improve the quality and coordination of perinatal care and health outcomes for women and infants across Illinois."