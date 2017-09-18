Decatur man sentenced to prison for aggravated battery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man arrested in connection with the March 3 stabbing of another person has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.

Court records show Justin Dick, 25, pleaded guilty to the charge on September 18. In exchange for the plea, four other charges, including attempted murder and armed violence, were dismissed and stricken.

Decatur police say Justin Dick was arrested on March 3 after officers responded to the 1700 block of East Decatur Street for a report of a man seriously injured with a knife. Police say the victim's neck was slashed, and that Justin was identified by a witness as the person who caused the injury.

As a result of the plea, Justin was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by a mandatory two-year period of supervised release.