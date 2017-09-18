Sen. Durbin urging lawmakers to support DREAM Act

CHICAGO (WAND) - One U.S. Senator is pushing for other federal lawmakers to support the DREAM Act.

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) held a press conference in Chicago Monday morning.  During the conference, Senator Durbin said he is pushing for extended legislative protection for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, recipients, especially those who wish to serve in the U.S. Military.

"We can't afford to waste the best and the brightest who are committed to the future of our nation and the future of our military," said Senator Durbin.  "That's why the DACA Program, which the President announced two weeks ago was going to be eliminated, needs to be replaced.  Replaced with a permanent law that will put away the fears that many people have now about what's coming next in their lives."

President Donald Trump announced on September 5 that he plans to phase out DACA.

