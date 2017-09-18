Decatur police make second arrest in September 9 armed robbery

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a second man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on the city's northeast side on September 9.

Decatur police say the robbery happened in the 1100 block of East Hickory Street. According to police sworn statements, the victim reported that two men in dark clothing and carrying handguns approached him and demanded money. Police say the victim reported having $500 in cash, an Apple iPhone, and the keys to his car being taken before both suspects drove the victim's car away from the area.

During the investigation into this incident, Decatur police say the victim identified one of the men who robbed him as "Dontaveous," and that this man also went by the alias "Tennessee D." Decatur police say they obtained information that Dontaveous Williams, 27, has the nickname "Tennessee D." During a digital photo line-up, Williams was identified by the victim as one of the participants in the robbery.

Williams was taken into custody in the 1300 block of East Olive Street. He faces preliminary charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Officers also arrested Ernest Beasley, 27, in connection with this robbery. Beasley is facing preliminary charges of armed robbery, aggravated possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.