Decatur man helps pull over drunk driver

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man's video of a drunk driver goes viral.

While driving back from St. Louis Doug Perry noticed a car swerving in and out of traffic. He noticed everyone staying back from it, so he drove up to see what was going on. Perry says, "The next thing I know it was myself and two other vehicles...kind of boxed this guy in and forced him off the road." Perry also says the man was out of control and it could have went a lot worse.

Perry with the help of other good Samaritans helped pull the driver over. Perry says, the man still had a drink in his hand. Perry said the man was taken to jail and faces drunk driving charges.

However, this isn't Perry's first act of kindness. Perry Twins Outdoors gives people with disabilities, Veterans, kids, and adults a chance to go hunting and bow fishing. Perry Twins Outdoors is a YouTube channel that show videos of people hunting and fishing. Perry says they raise money to take Veterans on hunting trips across the Midwest. Perry mentioned that they even took a local Decatur man and his family on a hunting trip.

Macon County Sheriffs Department doesn't advocate for drivers to pull drunk or reckless drives over. They say you can get hurt or even get killed. They advise if drivers do see someone weaving in and out of traffic or driving under the influence to call 911 right away.