Champaign fire displaces 6, causes $170,000 in damage

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department says six people were displaced after a house fire on the city's southwest side Monday evening.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a tri-level duplex in the 2000 block of Karen Court at about 5:16 p.m. Upon arriving, firefighters say they say heavy smoke and fire coming from the building, and quickly worked to extinguish the flames.

According to the preliminary investigation, officials say the fire began on the stove in the kitchen of the home, and was the result of unattended cooking. The damage estimate for this fire is $140,000 to the structure, and $30,000 to the contents.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, but four adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.