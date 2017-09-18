Tow truck driver injured in crash on I-72

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a tow truck driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 Monday evening.

ISP officials say the crash happened near mile post 77 in Morgan County at about 6:19 p.m.  According to the preliminary investigation into the crash, a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, it crossed a white fog line and struck the rear of a 2016 Ford F550 Tow Truck, then the tow truck's driver.

Troopers say the tow truck driver, identified as a 43-year-old Pawnee man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.  The driver of the Chevrolet was cited for improper lane usage and failing to yield to a stationary authorized emergency vehicle.

