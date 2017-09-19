Police: Family attacked at restaurant, men arrested

Steven Page, 25 Steven Page, 25
Jacob Nicely, 25 Jacob Nicely, 25

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are accused of attacking a family in Charleston.

Police say they arrested two 25-year-old men, Jacob Nicely and Steven Page, after a Saturday evening fight at McHugh’s Double Drive Thru (4 Lincoln Avenue). Witnesses told officers that after 7 p.m., the men yelled racial slurs at the family before approaching and attacking at least two of them.

Police say the people who saw the fight happen believe it was unprovoked.

Nicely and Page, who are both from Mokena, Ill., are in the Coles County Jail. They’re facing felony hate crime and aggravated battery charges. 

