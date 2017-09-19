House fire damage deemed 'complete loss'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are now calling damage caused by a Monday house fire a “complete loss”.

The vacant house (1535 E. Prairie St.) was fully engulfed in flames after noon, with crews arriving on scene to battle the flames just before 1 p.m. Investigators called the fire “suspicious” on Monday.

Nearby houses dealt with minor damage. Part of the burning house fell onto a next-door property. That building also had some siding melt off, causing over $5,000 in total damage. The Red Cross helped one adult and one child inside the house relocate.

The destroyed house ended up with over $16,000 in damage. The fire is still under investigation.