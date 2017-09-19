Vote expected in firefighter cost-saving push

Posted: Updated:

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville leaders are expected to vote on efforts to save money in the city’s fire department.

Local 429, the branch of the International Association of Firefighters that represents Danville’s department, has worked to negotiate ways to save money with the city. WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer believes the city needs to save $700,000 for the current budget year before it ends on April 30, 2018, in an effort to offset rising costs.

The newspaper says the two sides have talked since Eisenhower suggested the city cut nearly half of its firefighter staff in March.

The News-Gazette says firefighters have already voted on two possible changes as a package. One of those agreements would change their contract terms and a second would feature a new collective bargaining agreement. Danville’s city council is expected to vote on both possibilities Tuesday night.

The bargaining agreement would continue through April 30, 2021, according to the newspaper. 

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More