Vote expected in firefighter cost-saving push

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Danville leaders are expected to vote on efforts to save money in the city’s fire department.

Local 429, the branch of the International Association of Firefighters that represents Danville’s department, has worked to negotiate ways to save money with the city. WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report Danville Mayor Scott Eisenhauer believes the city needs to save $700,000 for the current budget year before it ends on April 30, 2018, in an effort to offset rising costs.

The newspaper says the two sides have talked since Eisenhower suggested the city cut nearly half of its firefighter staff in March.

The News-Gazette says firefighters have already voted on two possible changes as a package. One of those agreements would change their contract terms and a second would feature a new collective bargaining agreement. Danville’s city council is expected to vote on both possibilities Tuesday night.

The bargaining agreement would continue through April 30, 2021, according to the newspaper.