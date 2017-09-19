West Nile virus patient dies in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders say the West Nile virus has claimed a life for the first time this year in the state.

A release from the Illinois Department of Public Health says a person from Kankakee County passed away in September from the virus. Illinois is currently dealing with 37 West Nile cases. IDPH announced the first 2017 West Nile case in the state on July 20.

The West Nile virus can be contracted through a mosquito bite. In most cases, IDPH says symptoms such as a fever, nausea, a headache or muscle aches can happen. Four out of every five people who get West Nile never show symptoms.

IDPH says people older than 50 are more likely to end up with a severe illness from West Nile.

“Although we will soon start seeing cooler weather, West Nile virus is still a concern,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions like using insect repellent, wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”

IDPH leaders say people should also avoid areas with standing water, such as old tires or buckets, where mosquitoes can breed.