Allerton Park seeking sign theft suspect

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WAND) - The Allerton Park and Retreat Center is seeking the public's help in identifying a person involved in a recent theft.

Allerton Park officials say a person stole a sign placed onto park property.  Still photos from surveillance video depicting the suspect in this incident have been released by park officials, and have also been included in this article for identification purposes.

If you have any information regarding this theft, you are asked to call the Monticello Police Department at (217) 762-7727.

