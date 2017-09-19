Gun found in high school locker room

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Leaders at a Springfield high school found a gun in a trash can Tuesday.

Southeast High School officials tell WAND-TV they found the weapon in the building’s locker room area at the end of the lunch hour. They say it was not loaded and unusable.

Police arrested a suspect they believe is responsible.

The school went on lockdown as police and Southeast leaders checked lockers in the school. The district called parents about the gun discovery as students remained in class through the search.

“We appreciate the vigilance of our administration, security, staff and students, and the safety at Southeast High School as well as across our community and in our district is a priority,” District 186 leaders said. “Increased security will be on site throughout the afternoon at Southeast High School.”

