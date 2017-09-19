Man sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated DUI

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Christian County man arrested in connection with a deadly crash in 2016 has been sentenced to five years in prison.

Court records show that Matthew Swisher, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol on September 15. In exchange, a second aggravated DUI charge was dropped.

As a result of the plea, Swisher was sentenced to five years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

The Christian County Sheriff's Office says Swisher was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Impala about two miles west of Pana at the time of the crash. Swisher was taken to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries, while a 43-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.