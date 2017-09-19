I-Team: ATV Safety

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Brothers Karsten and Colin Wayland have spent plenty of time on ATVs through the years.

“Since we were five or six,” Colin said.

Among their rides, the two have had a few close calls.

“I was maybe five or six … I flipped over, and Lady Luck was on my side,” Karsten said. “Only thing happened was the seat hit my helmet. It just crushed my helmet, and I was completely fine.”

Not all riders, though, are so lucky. Since 1982, more than 289 people in Illinois have died in ATV-related incidents, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Others have been treated for non-fatal injuries.

“Most prevalent are the neck, spinal, concussions, broken bones, oftentimes a number of those combined,” said Amy Rademaker, Farm Safety Expert for Carle Hospital. “We can also have the potential for them to fall off and into a creek bed or something like that."

Rademaker said often, young riders do not use the right size ATV.

“One of the biggest problems is that, when mom and dad buy an ATV, they buy an ATV, rather than one that's appropriate for the child's size,” Rademaker said, explaining that a rider should be able to sit at the back of the ATV’s seat and still reach and use the handlebars.

Bob Harris, who teaches ATV safety classes for the ATV Safety Institute, said wearing the appropriate safety equipment is also important.

“"Wear a helmet. Make sure it's a DOT approved helmet,” Harris said. “Goggles or a face-shield are important to protect your eyes. Gloves are very important. They protect your hands from thorns, tree branches."

Harris also said people who buy new ATVs are entitled to a free safety training course through the institute.