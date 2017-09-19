Twisted Deli on lookout for new owner

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Springfield restaurant is offering a unique opportunity for one motivated entrepreneur.

Twisted Deli officials have announced they are looking for a new owner to take over the restaurant. Officials say the sale will include all equipment, stock, the security camera system, logo, menu, and recipes.

Additionally, officials say the restaurant is eligible for liquor and gaming licenses.

If you are interested in this opportunity, send Twisted Deli a message on their Facebook page.