Twisted Deli on lookout for new owner

Twisted Deli on lookout for new ownerPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Stories
-
Decatur man helps pull over drunk driver
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man's video of a drunk driver goes viral.
-
Police: Family attacked at restaurant, men arrested
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are accused of attacking a family in Charleston.
-
West Nile virus patient dies in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois leaders say the West Nile virus has claimed a life for the first time this year in the state.
-
Decatur man sentenced to prison for aggravated battery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man arrested in connection with the March 3 stabbing of another person has pleaded guilty to aggravated battery.
-
Champaign fire displaces 6, causes $170,000 in damage
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Fire Department says six people were displaced after a house fire on the city's southwest side Monday evening.
-
Tow truck driver injured in crash on I-72
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say a tow truck driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 72 Monday evening.
-
Decatur police make second arrest in September 9 armed robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say a second man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that happened on the city's northeast side on September 9.
-
House fire damage deemed 'complete loss'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters are now calling damage caused by a Monday house fire a “complete loss”.
-
Pizza, cash stolen in armed delivery robbery
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two men are accused of robbing a pizza deliveryman at gunpoint.
-
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
UPDATE - The Macon County Coroner's Office has announced that the victim of a homicide in the 1400 block of East Wood Street has been identified.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Decatur man helps pull over drunk driver
-
Pizza, cash stolen in armed delivery robbery
-
Robinson earns MVP honors in MWL championship
-
New details released in Zachary Hubbartt homicide
-
Coroner, police identifies homicide victim
-
Mobile home park relying on bottled water
-
House explosion in Virden
-
Military Vehicle Preservation Association stops in Springfield
-
Suspicious fire destroys Decatur home
-
The Shoreline Classic official race
-
Current Events
-
NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters
(WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need.
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-