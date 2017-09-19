Police: Man swings, strikes couple with chair

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man is accused of hitting two other people with a chair.

After 10 p.m. Monday, police say 40-year-old Tellis Wrice was arguing with a man and woman in a Decatur home when the talking started to escalate. Officers say Wrice swung a folding chair at the couple, hitting the woman in her forearm and the man in the small of his back.

Sworn statements say the argument got out of hand when the couple told him he needed to get a job.

Police arrested Wrice early Tuesday morning. He’s facing a charge for domestic battery and sits in the Macon County Jail on a $35,000 bond.