Warrensburg-Latham receives $10,000 STEM grant

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg-Latham Community Unit School District #11 will receive a $10,000 grant as part of the "Grow Rural Education" program.

The program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund and America's Farmers, aims to better prepare students for science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, careers by providing grants to help further education. Officials say local farmers nominated Warrensburg-Latham to receive a grant of either $10,000 or $25,000.

School district officials say they plan to use the grant to create an outdoor living garden. A check presentation ceremony will be held prior to Warrensburg-Latham's homecoming football game on October 6.

