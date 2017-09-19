LEAP helping make Champaign County more disability-inclusive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - In an effort to help make Champaign County a more disability-inclusive community, Leaders in Employing All People (LEAP) is offering free training for businesses that hire or are looking to hire individuals with disabilities.

LEAP officials say the training will provide businesses the opportunity to become LEAP Certified Employers, and that the training is funded through a grant from the Champaign County Developmental Disabilities Board.

Officials also say this push is in support of the Employment First Act, which states that "competitive and integrated employment in the community shall be considered the first option when serving individuals with disabilities of work age."

LEAP Coordinator Stephanie Davenport says, "If an employer is looking to get involved with the LEAP program, the fall is a great time. October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and there are educational and outreach opportunities for employers. This year's theme is 'Inclusion Drives Innovation.'"

Sixteen Champaign County businesses have received LEAP certification in 2017. For more information about LEAP, click here.