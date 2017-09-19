Drury running for Attorney General-not Governor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- State Representative Scott Drury has announced he is running for Attorney General, not Governor.



The Highwood Democrat is the first Democratic candidate to announce his candidacy since Lisa Madigan announced her retirement Friday. He had originally proposed a run for Governor, but he had not been very successful in raining funds for his campaign, only raising $2,461 since June 30th.

Drury, a former federal prosecutor, says there has been a steady push for him to run from supporters. He also says he is uniquely qualified for the position.

"This is the right position for me. I think everyone in the state of Illinois knows that if they don't they certainly will know in time and there is not going to be anyone who says I'm not qualified for this, and we are geared up for a fight and we are geared up. This is going to be a fight and we are going to win this one" he said.

It is expected to be a crowded Democratic primary for the Attorney General race, however Drury says he doesn't believe many candidates will be able to set up a statewide operation on such short notice. He believes he has advantage, since he already as a statewide operation set up.

Republican candidate Erika Harold, a lawyer and former Miss America from Urbana, picked up an endorsement Tuesday from House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.