Hundreds of Macon County properties up for auction

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County officials say they will auction more than 600 properties to the public on October 3.

The auction will be held at Richland Community College in Decatur at 6 p.m.  Officials say the properties up for auction were found to be delinquent for 2013 and prior real estate taxes.

Bidding will start at $600 per item, and pre-written bids will be accepted by mailing them to the Auction Department of the Macon County Tax Agent's Office, P.O. Box 96, Edwardsville, Illinois, 62025.  Pre-written bids must be received by 5 p.m. on September 26, and full payment is required with these bids.

Officials add that the highest pre-written bid will be announced prior to oral bidding.

If you are interested in participating in this auction, you can find a sale catalog by clicking here, or by visiting the Macon County Treasurer's Office.

