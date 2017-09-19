Report says CWLP bleeding money

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- A new report by Synapose Energy Economics released Tuesday says CWLP has lost millions of dollars since 2008 due to the operation of the Dallman coal plant.

"The Midwest utility market has changed in the past 8 years, and CWLP has failed to change with it. The sooner CWLP retires use of Dallman station, the sooner the utility can pass along tens of millions of dollars in annual savings to customers with lower rates." said Thomas Vitolo, Synapse Energy Economics senior associate and principal author.

The report says CWLP has an option to produce its own power or to get power from the electric grid in the Midwest. The decision to operate the Dallman coal plant, they say has been costing more money since 2008.

"Every year since then CWLP customers would have been better off had the utility not operated Dallman but instead bought all needed electricity through the wholesale market." said Vitolo.

The report says continued operation of the Dallman plant lost customers $261 million total since 2008-2016. In 2016, the report says,. residential customers paid $215 more and commercial customers paid $2,300 more than if CWLP purchased from the wholesale grid.

Springfield city officials held a public forum last Thursday where they announced that the two oldest units at the Dallman coal plant needed a retirement plan.

"We appreciate that CWLP acknowledges that Dallman's aging coal units need a retirement plan. These boilers are well beyond their useful lifespan and are losing millions in customer dollars. Residents continue to be concerned about the Dallman coal plant's legacy of groundwater contamination from coal ash dumping. We look forward to CWLP developing a plan for retiring these old coal boilers at the Dallman plant and urge the utility to involve stakeholders and the public in those plans." said Andy Knott, senior campaign representative with the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign.



WAND reached out to CWLP for comment but have not heard back.