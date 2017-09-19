Great ShakeOut earthquake drill scheduled for October 19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Emergency Management Agency is teaming up with municipal and county emergency management agencies to urge the public to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill on October 19.

IEMA officials say the drill will be held throughout the country at 10:19 a.m. At that time, participant will practice the actions that can keep them safe during earthquakes; dropping down to the ground, taking cover under a table or other piece of heavy furniture, and holding on until the shaking stops.

IEMA Director James Joseph says, "Earthquakes occur without warning, so it’s important to know what to do as soon as you feel the earth shake. With two seismic zones in southern Illinois and residents who travel throughout the world, it’s important that everyone knows how to stay safe during an earthquake. The drill takes only a few minutes, but the lessons learned could save your life."

One such earthquake was felt in southern Illinois on September 19. Officials say a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook the region at 6:47 a.m.

The public is encouraged to register to participate in this drill by clicking here.