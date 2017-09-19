Decatur hosting fall cleanup on September 23

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur officials are partnering with Advanced Disposal to host a fall cleanup event on September 23.

From 8 a.m. until 12 p.m., Decatur residents will be able to go to the Decatur Civic Center parking lot and dispose of large items for no charge.  Officials say the items must be placed in roll-off bins located on the parking lot.

Old furniture, mattresses, household items, and limited amounts of tires will be accepted during this event.  No electronics, appliances, paint, or yard waste will be accepted at this time.

This cleanup event is being held to help reinvigorate and improve Decatur neighborhoods, and is the third such cleanup event held in 2017.

