Gov. Rauner signs asset forfeiture reform into law

CHICAGO (WAND) - Legislation that aims to reform the state's asset forfeiture system has been signed into law by Governor Bruce Rauner.

Under House Bill 303, transparency of the system will be increased through the collection and publicly accessible reporting of forfeiture data, and additional sanction authority for abuse and violations of forfeiture rules will be put into place. Additionally, the bill shifts the burden of proving guilt to the government, and increases that burden to mirror federal forfeiture cases; from probable cause to a preponderance of the evidence.

Governor Rauner says, "Illinois residents should be protected from the unfair seizure of their private property. This legislation will enact needed reforms to prevent abuse of the civil asset forfeiture process, while maintaining its importance as a critical tool for law enforcement to make our communities safer."

Officials say asset forfeiture can deal a major blow to the economic foundation of criminal activity, when used properly. However, if misused, asset forfeiture could have major affects on citizens who may be innocent of any wrongdoing.