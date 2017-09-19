Southern Illinois earthquake felt around the state

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): An earthquake shook up southern Illinois this morning.

It happened just before 7 AM this morning.

The epicenter of a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was near Olney, near the Indiana border.

A University of Illinois professor, Stephen Marshak, says it could be felt in Champaign because the earths crust is very intact here. But he says the earthquake wasn't strong enough to do much damage.

"So a 3.8 is actually a fairly small earthquake but in our part of the world because the crust, the outer layer of the earth, is fairly intact unlike California where it's all broken up," Marshak says, "when an earthquake happens in our part of the world the energy transmits quite a distance from the epicenter of the earthquake."

This is the second earthquake in southern Illinois this month.