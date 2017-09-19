Southern Illinois earthquake felt around the state

Posted: Updated:

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): An earthquake shook up southern Illinois this morning.

It happened just before 7 AM this morning.

The epicenter of a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was near Olney, near the Indiana border.

A University of Illinois professor, Stephen Marshak, says it could be felt in Champaign because the earths crust is very intact here. But he says the earthquake wasn't strong enough to do much damage.

"So a 3.8 is actually a fairly small earthquake but in our part of the world because the crust, the outer layer of the earth, is fairly intact unlike California where it's all broken up," Marshak says, "when an earthquake happens in our part of the world the energy transmits quite a distance from the epicenter of the earthquake."

This is the second earthquake in southern Illinois this month.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More