State warns parents of car seat dangers

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois leaders are warning parents about car seat usage.

National Child Passenger Safety Week runs until Sept. 23. Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White says parents need to make sure their children are in the correct booster seat as they get older.

Illinois law mandates children under 8 stay in a child-friendly restraint as they ride in the car. Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows car seats can sharply cut down on deaths in accidents, reducing those numbers by 71 percent for infants and 54 percent for toddlers.

The NHTSA says the majority of car seats (4 of 5) aren’t used correctly.

“Many parents and caregivers don’t use booster seats long enough and risk injury to the child,” said White. “Let’s keep our children safe by making sure they are properly secured in the appropriate car seats. Also, as adults, let’s set a good example by using our safety belts.”

Parents in Illinois have the option to make sure their booster seats fit properly at fitting stations set up across the state. There are a total of 10 available. Schedule an appointment here.

NHTSA certified safety technicians will check car seats for correct installation.