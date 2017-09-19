Deadly Bloomington house fire claims 3

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - An early-morning house fire on Bloomington's west side has claimed three lives.

Bloomington police say first responders were dispatched to a home on Chesapeake Lane at about 3 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Investigators say an infant, toddler, and middle-aged man died in the fire, and that a woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries. Authorities say they are treating this fire as suspicious at this time.

Bloomington Police Chief Brendan Heffner says, "We feel the fire was set intentionally. That's the only comment I have at this time, and the investigation is ongoing."

Investigators have yet to release a cause or origin of the fire.