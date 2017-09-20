Division I-bound Mason helping Trojans to strong start

MAROA -- Next fall, Maroa-Forsyth senior Carly Mason will patrol the net for the Belmont University volleyball squad. Until then, the Division I talent will terrorize the local competition.

Mason and head coach Sarah Mason, her mother, have led Maroa-Forsyth to a 14-1 start. It's been a red-hot year for Mason, who also won a national AAU championship this offseason with the Illini Elite 17 Cardinal squad.

