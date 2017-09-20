12-0: St. Teresa soccer untouched so far

Click the video above to go inside St. Teresa's red-hot 12-0 start to the season!



Head coach Tom Cantwell talks about sophomore forward Edgar Onate, junior forward Luichi Caceres, junior midfielder Christian Herrera, plus hear about a number of contributors like junior midfielder/defender Johnny Moody, senior midfielder Christopher Herrera, junior midfielder Massimo Evelti, freshman goalie Vince Koester, junior midfielder Gio Fuentes and sophomore defender Hayden Sheehan. Just some of the many key pieces to the Bulldogs' undefeated start to the 2017 season!