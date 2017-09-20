12-0: St. Teresa soccer untouched so far

Posted:
St. Teresa's Edgar Onate is nearing the 30-goal mark in his blisteringly hot sophomore season. St. Teresa's Edgar Onate is nearing the 30-goal mark in his blisteringly hot sophomore season.

Click the video above to go inside St. Teresa's red-hot 12-0 start to the season!

Head coach Tom Cantwell talks about sophomore forward Edgar Onate, junior forward Luichi Caceres, junior midfielder Christian Herrera, plus hear about a number of contributors like junior midfielder/defender Johnny Moody, senior midfielder Christopher Herrera, junior midfielder Massimo Evelti, freshman goalie Vince Koester, junior midfielder Gio Fuentes and sophomore defender Hayden Sheehan. Just some of the many key pieces to the Bulldogs' undefeated start to the 2017 season!

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • NBC, WAND team up with shelters for Clear the Shelters

      (WAND) - NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. 

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More