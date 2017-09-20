Staff, pay changes part of firefighter agreement

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Fewer firefighters will be on duty in the Danville fire department’s official new setup.

Danville’s city council worked with the International Association of Firefighters Local 429 to reach a new collective bargaining agreement and changes to the current firefighter contract. WAND-TV’s partners at The News-Gazette report the bargaining agreement is active through April 2021, while the revamped contract runs until April 2018.

As part of the changes, only 12 firefighters will need to be on duty at one time across Danville’s three stations, which city leaders say will lead to $187,000 in savings. Training officers can now count as part of that total. Previously, a minimum of 13 firefighters had to be on duty.

The agreement also states Danville firefighters will make a lower base pay rate and have fewer vacation days. The number of firefighters allowed to take time off at the same time has been lowered from four to three.

Danville aldermen approved the package of changes Tuesday with an 11-2 majority. The Local 429 union gave it a go-ahead vote one week ago.

The News-Gazette says Danville leaders now plan to sell Fire Station 4, which closed down over the summer. That building is located on East Main Street.