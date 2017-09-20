Mattoon High School issues statement on shooting

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Mattoon High School officials have issued a statement regarding Wednesday's shooting that wounded one person.

Officials say they learned of an active student shooter on campus just after 11:30 a.m.  School resource officers and faculty went to the cafeteria, where they heard shots fired.  A teacher disarmed and apprehended the suspect, but one student was wounded as a result of the gunfire.

School officials say first responders arrived on scene, secured the high school, and transported the injured student to the hospital.   Following a brief lockdown, faculty and students evacuated the building, with students being transported to Riddle Elementary School to be released to their parents.

Mattoon High School announced it will continue to work with emergency personnel to determine what happened, and that counseling will be provided to students in need.

